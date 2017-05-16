New
Introducing Functions & the Graphcool CLI

The GraphQL backend for mobile & web developers

Graphcool gives developers a production-ready 

GraphQL
GraphQL is a query language for your API. Think about it as the successor of RESTful APIs. Learn more
 backend to build better apps faster. Integrations, Authentication & more included.

Developers love our GraphQL API

Based on your data schema Graphcool generates a powerful GraphQL API including real-time subscriptions and field-level access control.

Basic QueriesFilterPaginationMutations
New to GraphQL?
Query Variables
Schema
The easiest way to get started with GraphQL

„GraphQL is a great tool for building data driven products, and Graphcool is a really easy way for front-end devs to get started with GraphQL and know they're building on best practices.“

Lee Byron, co-creator of GraphQL
Flexible features on scalable infrastructure

Graphcool provides everything you need to build great apps. You can extend your backend with integrations, functions & microservices.

Serverless Functions

Extend your backend and implement business logic using functions & microservices.
GraphQL API

Connect frontend apps and existing legacy systems using the powerful GraphQL API.
Subscriptions

Easily build real-time apps using GraphQL subscriptions.
Auth & Permissions

Use the powerful authentication &amp; authorization system to secure your app without loosing flexibility.
Integrations

Graphcool integrates seamlessly with services like Algolia, Auth0 & more.
Managed Database

At the core of Graphcool is a high-availability database cluster serving millions of requests a minute.
A new era of backend technology

Existing Backend-as-a-Service solutions are limited and insufficient for real apps. Graphcool defines a new categoryof backends providing a better level of abstraction.

Serverless GraphQL Backend

Backend-as-a-Service

FlexibilityFlexible GraphQL APILimited SDKs
Permission LogicPowerful permission systemBasic security rules
ExtensibilityFunctions & microservicesRestricted options
Vendor LockinBased on open source standardsProprietary technology
Christian Strobl, CEO Hackerbay

Christian Strobl, CEO Hackerbay

The speed and flexibility Graphcool provided meant we delivered above and beyond expectations.

Julian Bauer, Founder Overnice

Julian Bauer, Founder Overnice

We went with Graphcool because we knew we wouldn’t have to think about the backend again.

Ragnor Comerford, Founder Memories App

Ragnor Comerford, Founder Memories App

With Graphcool we were able to do in less than a day what took us one week with Firebase.

Thorsten Hohenstatt-Wendlandt, AEB GmbH

Thorsten Hohenstatt-Wendlandt, AEB GmbH

Graphcool closes the gap between IT and business.

Martin Adams, Founder Conscious Apps

Martin Adams, Founder Conscious Apps

Graphcool is an effortless way to develop and run our apps. It's both versatile and incredibly effective.

Eric, Founder Authory

Eric, Founder Authory

Graphcool makes working with various 3rd party APIs so much easier for us

Join the developer community

Thousands of developers are already using Graphcool for their apps. Do you have a question or want to learn more?

Gissur Simonarson10. Apr

Wow. Graph.cool = Super.cool .

Dax24. Apr

The awesome people over at @graphcool are always so helpful and responsive! I'm really glad to have a chance to use this platform.

Danny Viasus Avila19. Mar

Do you want to start a GraphQL project fastly. Try @graphcool. It's The better and fastest method for starting :)

Arnaud29. Apr

@graphcool has built, by far, the greatest on-boarding to manage your #graphql schemas. Amazing UI! 😍

Jaga Santagostino18. Apr

Trying @graphcool fantastic onboarding and promising features so far, you should give it a try #GraphQL

Ragupathi28. Mar

Amazing product and awesome support from @graphcool impressed a lot with @_marktani on time support. way to go!!!

Geronimo10. Mar

GraphCool 👌 (Firebase+GraphQL) This seems to be interesting...

dk0r8. Apr

@graphcool was feeling a bit overwhelmed by the js ecosystem until I found graphcool + it's youtube channel --keep up the good work!

Nick Hudkins22. Mar

One time in a job interview I was asked to architect a system and I responded @graphcool and walked out.

Jan-Michael Junell15. May

@graphcool's onboarding just nailed it. Really impressed.

John Valustik4. Jan

Like all the cool kids in 2017, working on an app using GraphQL

Jamie Barton4. May

If you're looking to get started with GraphQL I highly recommend you try @graphcool - The team & community are so supportive. ⚛

Ready to get started?

Be up & running in 3 minutes.

