Graphcool gives developers a production-ready
„GraphQL is a great tool for building data driven products, and Graphcool is a really easy way for front-end devs to get started with GraphQL and know they're building on best practices.“
Graphcool provides everything you need to build great apps. You can extend your backend with integrations, functions & microservices.
Existing Backend-as-a-Service solutions are limited and insufficient for real apps. Graphcool defines a new categoryof backends providing a better level of abstraction.
Serverless GraphQL Backend
Graphcool
Backend-as-a-Service
FirebaseParse
|Flexibility
|Flexible GraphQL API
|Limited SDKs
|Permission Logic
|Powerful permission system
|Basic security rules
|Extensibility
|Functions & microservices
|Restricted options
|Vendor Lockin
|Based on open source standards
|Proprietary technology
Christian Strobl, CEO Hackerbay
Julian Bauer, Founder Overnice
Ragnor Comerford, Founder Memories App
Thorsten Hohenstatt-Wendlandt, AEB GmbH
Martin Adams, Founder Conscious Apps
Eric, Founder Authory
Thousands of developers are already using Graphcool for their apps. Do you have a question or want to learn more?
10. Apr
Wow. Graph.cool = Super.cool .
24. Apr
The awesome people over at @graphcool are always so helpful and responsive! I'm really glad to have a chance to use this platform.
19. Mar
Do you want to start a GraphQL project fastly. Try @graphcool. It's The better and fastest method for starting :)
29. Apr
@graphcool has built, by far, the greatest on-boarding to manage your #graphql schemas. Amazing UI! 😍
18. Apr
Trying @graphcool fantastic onboarding and promising features so far, you should give it a try #GraphQL
28. Mar
Amazing product and awesome support from @graphcool impressed a lot with @_marktani on time support. way to go!!!
10. Mar
GraphCool 👌 (Firebase+GraphQL) This seems to be interesting...
8. Apr
@graphcool was feeling a bit overwhelmed by the js ecosystem until I found graphcool + it's youtube channel --keep up the good work!
22. Mar
One time in a job interview I was asked to architect a system and I responded @graphcool and walked out.
15. May
@graphcool's onboarding just nailed it. Really impressed.
4. Jan
Like all the cool kids in 2017, working on an app using GraphQL
4. May
If you're looking to get started with GraphQL I highly recommend you try @graphcool - The team & community are so supportive. ⚛