Graphcool gives developers a production-ready
„GraphQL is a great tool for building data driven products, and Graphcool is a really easy way for front-end devs to get started with GraphQL and know they're building on best practices.“
Graphcool provides everything you need to build great apps. You can extend your backend with integrations, functions & microservices.
Existing Backend-as-a-Service solutions are limited and insufficient for real apps. Graphcool defines a new categoryof backends providing a better level of abstraction.
Serverless GraphQL Backend
Graphcool
Backend-as-a-Service
FirebaseParse
|Flexibility
|Flexible GraphQL API
|Limited SDKs
|Permission Logic
|Powerful permission system
|Basic security rules
|Extensibility
|Functions & microservices
|Restricted options
|Vendor Lockin
|Based on open source standards
|Proprietary technology
Christian Strobl, CEO Hackerbay
Julian Bauer, Founder Overnice
Ragnor Comerford, Founder Memories App
Thorsten Hohenstatt-Wendlandt, AEB GmbH
Martin Adams, Founder Conscious Apps
Eric, Founder Authory
Thousands of developers are already using Graphcool for their apps. Do you have a question or want to learn more?
29. Apr
@graphcool has built, by far, the greatest on-boarding to manage your #graphql schemas. Amazing UI! 😍
24. Mar
This is really cool. Recently I have been exploring what I can build in terms of developing our own apps @headforcode and @graphcool wins!
11. Apr
#graphcool is really cool! #graphql #serverless #backend
19. Mar
Shoutout to @graphcool's Nilan for the great help! Super low overhead to get things up and running.
10. May
Just tried @graphcool's GraphQL backend-as-a-service - it's AMAZING how quickly you can backend your #reactjs or #VueJS app.
20. Mar
I’ve been digging deeply into @graphcool recently. Amazing tool with great docs and community. This was helpful:
10. May
One morning of @GraphQL and @graphcool, and I already feel more comfortable than months with Firebase. 💯 😃
26. Apr
Just started out with @graphcool and loving it. Onboarding process is excellent, and filtering really powerful. 🚀👌🔥
14. Mar
Been hacking away with @graphcool this evening. @sorenbs and the team are *super* helpful.
23. Mar
Make schemas, not backends. https://www.graph.cool/ Haven't seen a product this compelling to build on top of since Firebase! @graphcool
19. Apr
I am playing with @graphcool for a project and it's amazing. GraphQL in the cloud with a gorgeous interface and great support. Check it out!
15. Mar
No results found for "graphql sucks" No results found for "graphql is horrible" No results found for "graphql blows" @graphcool